Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 491,878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,073,000. Shopify makes up approximately 1.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Shopify by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shopify Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,234,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,209,566. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.