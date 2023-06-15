Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $4.68 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $162.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,171. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $363.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

