Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $9.38 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in BCE by 581.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 346,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

