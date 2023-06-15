Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $945,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,181. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

