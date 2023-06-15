Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 389,772 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.15% of Hudbay Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 1,349,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

