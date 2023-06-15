Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 14 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,697.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Price Performance

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $52.28 on Thursday, hitting $2,451.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,602. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,959.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,571.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,490.59.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

