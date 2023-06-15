Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 178 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,410,225. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.34. The company had a trading volume of 239,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

