Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $1.77 Million Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 60.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2,503.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,227 shares during the period. Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $14,077,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,547.4% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,070,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,833 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 225,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,231. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.18 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Enerplus Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.