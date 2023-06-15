Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $497,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of WNS by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNS traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 68,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,462. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. WNS has a twelve month low of $68.13 and a twelve month high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

