Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.77. 440,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,874. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.89.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

RB Global Profile

(Get Rating)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

