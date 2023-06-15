Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Trinity Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.