Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.20. 140,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 399,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Trinseo Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $539.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 227.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Trinseo by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

