Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 250.9 days.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TRRSF opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.