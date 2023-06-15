TRON (TRX) Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $5.07 billion and approximately $220.08 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002324 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003083 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,071,354,402 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

