Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

TFC opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

