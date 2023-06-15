Truist Financial Corp Buys 160,110 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.84% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $230,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 465.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.98. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

