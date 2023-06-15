Truist Financial Corp Buys 22,271 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $192,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.29. 260,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

