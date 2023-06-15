Truist Financial Corp Has $210.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,160 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $210,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 195,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,242. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

