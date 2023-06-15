Truist Financial Corp Has $422.39 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223,057 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

