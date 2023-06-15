Truist Financial Corp Purchases 347,372 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 347,372 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.87% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $448,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.62. 137,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.