Truist Financial Corp Purchases 545,452 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.64% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $321,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.00 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

