Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,897 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $148,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.93. 31,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

