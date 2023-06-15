Truist Financial Corp Sells 467,156 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,156 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $137,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 567,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,144,901. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

