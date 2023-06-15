Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 457,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 323,825 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $22.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,074.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Trustmark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trustmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

