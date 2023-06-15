TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Up 19.8% in May

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 417,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 57,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.20). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 419.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,224,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 37,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at $99,624.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.