Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

TSGTY opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

