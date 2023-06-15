TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 64.7% in May

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TSR Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSRI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352. TSR has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter.
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
