TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 64.7% in May

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352. TSR has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TSR

TSR Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Featured Articles

