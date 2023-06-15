Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TUWOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 51 ($0.64) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 19 ($0.24) to GBX 49 ($0.61) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.