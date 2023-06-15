TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Up 5.5%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 283,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,580,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.
The firm has a market cap of $529.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
