TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Up 5.5%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 283,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,580,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

TuSimple Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $529.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

About TuSimple

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,044 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,643,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TuSimple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 206,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

