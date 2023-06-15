UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 600 ($7.51) price objective on the stock.

RDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 440 ($5.51) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 644 ($8.06) to GBX 650 ($8.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.63) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 558.20 ($6.98).

Redrow Price Performance

LON RDW opened at GBX 480.70 ($6.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.99, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 503.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 493.01. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.38).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redrow Company Profile

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.40 ($24,786.54). Insiders own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

