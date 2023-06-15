Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $443.58 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.55.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock worth $3,778,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.