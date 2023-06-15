Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 314,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 351.6 days.

Uni-Select Price Performance

Shares of UNIEF opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNIEF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered Uni-Select to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom.

