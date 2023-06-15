United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBCP opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.24. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

