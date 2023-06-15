United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading 3.6% Higher

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 648,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 168,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
United Health Products Trading Down 3.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.
United Health Products Company Profile
United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Health Products (UEEC)
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.