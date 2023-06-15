United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading 3.6% Higher

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 648,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 168,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

United Health Products Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

United Health Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

