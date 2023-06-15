United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.0% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $64,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.00. The company had a trading volume of 790,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,052. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.