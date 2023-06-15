Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Reduced by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $426,463,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,235,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.6 %

UNM opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

