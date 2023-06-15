USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Daniel A. Macuga Sells 2,234 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 91,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,434. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $76.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on USNA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

