Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 10,570 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $369,632.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 1,462,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,858. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

About RingCentral

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

