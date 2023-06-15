VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 118.3% in May

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the May 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,064,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $28.81.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
