VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 118.3% in May

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the May 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,064,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,614 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,428,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

