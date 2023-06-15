Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.07

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.07 and last traded at $160.97, with a volume of 377479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

