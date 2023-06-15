Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.35. 275,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,790. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.78 and a 200 day moving average of $154.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

