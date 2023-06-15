Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

