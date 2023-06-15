Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $74,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $279.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,409. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $279.40.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

