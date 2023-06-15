Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

