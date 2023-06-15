Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,074. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

