Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,834,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,082 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.82% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $132,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 91,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,193 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 41,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,098,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 365,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,792. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

