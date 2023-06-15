Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Reduced by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.00. The company had a trading volume of 92,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,851. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

