Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.78. 122,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,375. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

