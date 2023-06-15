Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $305.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $403.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.