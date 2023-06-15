Verge Reaches Market Cap of $23.41 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Verge has a market cap of $23.41 million and $998,258.51 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,453.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00292262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00521198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00058972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00411177 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003925 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,859,644 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,859,650 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

